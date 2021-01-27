Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.08

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.08 and traded as high as $118.00. Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 405,212 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13.

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

