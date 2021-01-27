Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.89. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

TPR stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

