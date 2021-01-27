TajCoin Market Cap Tops $12,390.49 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. TajCoin has a market cap of $12,390.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.60 or 0.99514154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00022703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00729708 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00313719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00190806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003977 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 20,153,443 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

