Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $51,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. 299,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,271,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $640.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

