Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Down 7.3%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.33. 565,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 920,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
