Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Down 7.3%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.33. 565,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 920,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.