Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.95 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $77.95 million and $1.22 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

