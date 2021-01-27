Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

