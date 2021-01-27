Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 6,515,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,554,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47.
Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.