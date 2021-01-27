Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 6,515,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,554,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

