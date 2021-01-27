Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 12,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

