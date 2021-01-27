SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded down $23.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.72 and a 200 day moving average of $304.18. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

