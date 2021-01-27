Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $26.05. 664,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 615,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $841.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

