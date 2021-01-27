Sushi Trading Up 200.2% Today (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00276454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

