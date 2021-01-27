Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head to Head Comparison

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

First Bank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and Surrey Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 2.06 $13.44 million $0.74 13.07 Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.76 $4.91 million N/A N/A

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85% Surrey Bancorp 25.70% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Bank and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Summary

First Bank beats Surrey Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and safe deposit boxes and credit cards. In addition, it provides cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; busniness and personal property, and casualty insurance; and electronic banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

