Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $22.31. 8,777,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,906,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $370.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Sunworks as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

