Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $78.61. Approximately 7,084,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,554,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,799.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.