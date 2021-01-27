Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of RUN traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 6,855,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,975. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.43 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at $264,723,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

