SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.02

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.02 and last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 17570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.50.

Get SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) alerts:

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$419.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.