Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $49.81. 1,890,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,204,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

