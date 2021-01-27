Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.69.

TSE SU opened at C$21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The stock has a market cap of C$33.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.301084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

