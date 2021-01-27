Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.69.
TSE SU opened at C$21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The stock has a market cap of C$33.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.