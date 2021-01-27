Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after acquiring an additional 697,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 609,389 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

SU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

