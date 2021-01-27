SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of SunCoke Energy worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $435.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

