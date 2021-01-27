Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 7.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.02. 214,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 184,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $129,807.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

