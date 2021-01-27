Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.93 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

