Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.19. Studio City International shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.84.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.