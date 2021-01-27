Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.19. Studio City International shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 20 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.84.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.
