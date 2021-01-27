Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Reduced by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

SYK stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

