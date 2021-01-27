Strs Ohio Sells 16,754 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $33,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.29. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

