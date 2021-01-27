Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184,530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.32% of Nuance Communications worth $40,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.