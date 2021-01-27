Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 110,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

