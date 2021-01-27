Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $30,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

DRE opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

