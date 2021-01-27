Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $35,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $158.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.