Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.29% of BorgWarner worth $27,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 735,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

