Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.70.

MLM stock opened at $293.09 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $319.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

