Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 332.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.