Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Stride stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Stride has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

