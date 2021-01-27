Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Strattec Security stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of -179.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $52.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strattec Security (STRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.