Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.09 on Wednesday, hitting $535.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $573.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

