Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,986,543. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.