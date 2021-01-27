Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

