Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96.

