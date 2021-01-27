Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 6,504 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 186,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,910,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

