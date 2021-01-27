Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

EMQQ opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

