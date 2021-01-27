Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 80,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

