Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

