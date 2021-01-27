Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $109.16.

