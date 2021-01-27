Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

