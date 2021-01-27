Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 27,100 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

