StoneX Group (SNEX) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare StoneX Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.31% 12.91% 0.75% StoneX Group Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

StoneX Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group’s peers have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneX Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneX Group Competitors 193 997 1071 29 2.41

StoneX Group currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 1.46%. Given StoneX Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneX Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $54.14 billion $169.60 million 12.41 StoneX Group Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 27.34

StoneX Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. StoneX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneX Group peers beat StoneX Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services. This segment also provides financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services. The company's Institutional segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. It also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, this segment originates, structures, and places debt instruments; offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, such as 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates an asset management business. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, as well as CFDs; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

