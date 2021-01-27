Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 566 put options on the company. This is an increase of 893% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

In other news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $91,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

