Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,308% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

