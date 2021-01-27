Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of LG Display Put Options (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,172 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,599% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

LG Display stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

